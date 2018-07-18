Name: Ken Bennett
Race: Arizona Governor
Party affiliation: Republican
Statement:
As Americans, we work hard to build a better life for our families and loved ones. We count on the promise that our efforts mean something, and we don’t have to accept failure, mediocrity or a bad government. Unfortunately, even the smartest and most hard-working citizens cannot escape the reality of bad government. Here in Arizona, high taxes, unbalanced budgets, failing schools, unsafe neighborhoods, and two-faced politicians have become the norm of late. No matter how hard we work, things continue to worsen.
I am running for Governor because the Truth Matters and in critical areas we are not being told the truth.
We’ve been told the State budget has been balanced but the total State debt has grown by 1 Billion dollars over the same four years. We were told this last State budget didn’t have accounting tricks and gimmicks in it and there was no tax increase, but the Medicaid Expansion tax was increased as well as other ‘fees.’ The education solution failed and the border is worse than it was four years ago.
My record as President of the State Senate proves I achieved a structurally balanced budget with the largest tax cuts and biggest increase in education funding in history without no gimmicks.
Education and school safety are top priorities but will not include my opponent’s gun seizure plan. I will never sell out to outside groups. I will issue strong terms of engagement for our National Guard and demand that our Senators repeal job killing Obamacare.
Enough is enough. If you want more of the same, there are other candidates who would happily take your vote (and your money) to continue up the political chain. If you want something better, my name is Ken Bennett and I would be honored by your vote.