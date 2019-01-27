Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo, who was seriously considered to be hired as Arizona’s head football coach a year ago, last week accepted a calling to be stake president of the Annapolis Maryland Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. That’s a powerful and time-consuming job that often goes to someone who is retired, or can get away from his day job without much problem. It’s almost impossible to believe that a Pac-12 head football coach could accept such a calling and still operate at full efficiency. Not even BYU head coaches have been Mormon stake presidents. Niumatalolo has done so well at Navy that I’d put nothing beyond him.