Year: Junior
Position: Guard
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Pac-12 experience: Oregon State (2015-18). Sat out his first season with a broken leg, then started 25 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. He averaged 2.6 points in 29 games last season. Over two seasons as a Beaver, he averaged 5.3 points and 38.4 percent 3-point shooting.
Against Arizona: He had nine points on 3-for-6 shooting from 3, and six rebounds in the UA’s 71-54 win at Corvallis on Feb. 2, 2017. He had two points and two rebounds in 11 minutes in the UA’s 62-53 win over OSU at McKale Center on Jan. 11, 2018, but was scoreless in the UA’s 75-65 overtime win at Corvallis on Feb. 22, 2018.
McKale memory: “Just the atmosphere there. It was a great time playing there and Arizona is a top-tier school as far as basketball goes, so it was fun.”
How he wound up at Montana: With his playing time having dipped last season, in part because the Beavers brought in Ethan Thompson, the little brother of standout guard Stevie Thompson, Manuel returned home to Montana despite a close relationship with OSU coach Wayne Tinkle and standout forward Tres Tinkle, with whom Manuel had played travel ball in high school.
“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve done to date,” Manuel said. “I mean, Tres is my best friend and we’ve been best friends since eighth grade. Coach Tinkle has always been like a father figure to me since I’ve been around their house. And mama Lisa (Tinkle’s wife) has treated me like one of theirs, too, so it was definitely hard to leave that and tell them I wanted to get a different opportunity but at the same time they welcomed it and were very understanding of my situation.
“I have goals and I’m trying to play after college, too, so I needed to be on the court to be able to have that happen. I just didn’t see that coming to fruition at Oregon State so I felt coming here would be a better opportunity for me.”
What he’s done at Montana: Manuel was initially expected to be sitting out the required redshirt season in 2018-19 but received a waiver to play immediately just before the season opened in part because he transferred close to home, he said. Manuel has taken advantage by averaging 20.2 minutes a game, scoring an average of 8.1 points and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range.
What he also found at Montana: “The snow. I haven’t been in Montana for over three years now, so it’s been an adjustment.”