Kendra Forgacs, Desert Willow Elementary School
Kendra Forgacs is a homegrown Tucsonan who was fortunate to have a great foundation from parents, teachers, and coaches. She began her lifelong love of softball at age six and attended elementary and middle school in TUSD. She then attended and played ball at Salpointe before playing for Pima Community College. She was a proud member of the 2004 National Junior College Softball Championship team!
After earning her Bachelors of Arts in Education from the University of Arizona, Kendra began her teaching career in Vail in 2006. As a middle school math and science teacher, she was involved in a variety of extracurricular activities with students. Kendra went on to earn her master’s degree from NAU and joined the leadership team at Desert Willow where she began serving as the principal in 2015. Under her leadership, Desert Willow earned its third A+ School of Excellence award from the Arizona Education Foundation. Kendra believes in whole-child education with a focus on strong connections with kids, especially throughout the pandemic. Outside of school, Kendra is an assistant coach for a recreational softball team, acts as team parent for a youth volleyball team, and is an active board member at St. Cyril Parish.