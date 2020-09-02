Kenneth Eckle

I was born April 11, 1923. I was in Guam when WWII ended. Here’s a snippet from my early service days:
I had my physical Jan. 7, 1943. Jan. 13, we bussed from Buffalo to Fort Niagara. I was inducted into the Air Transport Command of the Army Air Force. After one month of basic training in Miami Beach, 10 of us went to Chanute Field, at Rantoul, Ill., for training as parachute riggers and emergency equipment technicians, packing items such as Mae West vests, life vests, life rafts, flares ─ all kinds of emergency equipment. After training, we were going to be sent to Presque Isle, Maine. We arrived and were issued helmets, rifles and everything else to go to Greenland and then Colonel Boyd, who was head of the air base there, decided these planes should be inspected before they left the U.S. and headed overseas. They formed a unit right there; we turned in all the equipment they had issued to us and were assigned two second lieutenants to head us up. This resulted in 10 guys and two second lieutenants who formed the new Emergency Equipment Division at Presque Isle!
