Kenneth Wilson

These are selections from my father’s WWII memorabilia that he would like to share. They show the end of the war from two perspectives.
The first is a letter and accompanying envelope from my dad as a young sailor to his mom and dad of a press release just prior to the war’s end. It illustrates, on a more personal basis, his participation in Navy’s efforts to defeat the enemy. My dad joined the USS Independence in San Francisco when the ship was undergoing repairs after a torpedo attack near Tarawa Atoll. Eighteen sailors had been lost in the attack, and dad was among the replacements for those lost. A warning at the top of the news release further indicates the harsh realities of the time.
The second is a picture taken on the USS Missouri battleship. Admiral Chester Nimitz is signing the surrender documents on behalf of the U.S. Navy. Although most have seen the picture of General Douglas MacArthur taken at the signing, this picture illustrates the equally tough role the U.S. Navy played in the Pacific theatre. On a more universal basis it illustrates the ending of the war and the beginning of building peace.
