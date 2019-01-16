The Ducks’ starting forward has sat out the past four games with a broken jaw, but he returned to practice this week wearing a face mask.
“He looks like Rip Hamilton out there,” King said.
King said the Ducks need Wooten back, and UA coach Sean Miller was bracing for that possibility.
“I hope he plays because he’s another outstanding player,” Miller said. “He’s a great shot blocker and when he’s a part of their team he adds to their press because of his defense and he adds to their rebounding because of how quick he is. I’m assuming he’s trying to get back and if he does they’ll be an even better team.”
However, it wasn’t clear what Wooten’s status actually is. Altman said Tuesday that Wooten wasn’t taking part in contact yet and that he would have a better idea if he can play this week after consulting with doctors later Tuesday. When the Eugene Register-Guard asked about Wooten’s status following that meeting, a spokesman said it was “still to be determined.”