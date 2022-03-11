 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerr Kriisa 'day-to-day' with ankle sprain, won't play for Arizona against Colorado

Kerr Kriisa 'day-to-day' with ankle sprain, won't play for Arizona against Colorado

  • Updated

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa enters T-Mobile Arena on crutches on Friday, March 11, 2022 before the Wildcats were scheduled to play Colorado.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

LAS VEGAS -- Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa won't play in the Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament semifinal against Colorado because of a sprained right ankle, after walking into T-Mobile Arena on crutches and a boot.

Kriisa is officially "day-to-day," the school confirmed Friday, indicating it is possible he returns in time for the NCAA Tournament next week. Arizona is expected to open NCAA Tournament play next Friday in San Diego.

Kriisa suffered the injury when he landed under the basket next to teammate Christian Koloko during UA's quarterfinal win over Stanford on Thursday, and .

UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after Thursday's game only that Kriisa suffered "sprained ankle of some kind," but would not estimate his status at that point.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News