Kerr Kriisa 'day-to-day' with ankle sprain, won't play for Arizona against Colorado

LAS VEGAS -- Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa won't play in the Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament semifinal against Colorado because of a sprained right ankle, after walking into T-Mobile Arena on crutches and a boot.
Kriisa is officially "day-to-day," the school confirmed Friday, indicating it is possible he returns in time for the NCAA Tournament next week. Arizona is expected to open NCAA Tournament play next Friday in San Diego.
Kriisa suffered the injury when he landed under the basket next to teammate Christian Koloko during UA's quarterfinal win over Stanford on Thursday, and .
UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after Thursday's game only that Kriisa suffered "sprained ankle of some kind," but would not estimate his status at that point.