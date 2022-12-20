Kerr Kriisa hits four first-half 3s to help Arizona take 44-37 halftime lead over Montana State

Arizona may have suffered from a little post-Tennessee hangover on Tuesday, leading Montana State just 44-37 at halftime at McKale Center.

But UA guard Kerr Kriisa, who battled an illness last week and was just 1 of 7 in the Wildcats' 75-70 win over Tennessee, kept them ahead by hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers he shot in the first half to total 12 points. The Wildcats hit 6 of 15 3s and 44.1% from the field overall.

Center Jubrile Belo, last season's Big Sky MVP, had 11 points to lead Montana State. The Bobcats shot 48.4% overall but made just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Kriisa hit a 3-pointer to give UA its first double-digit lead, 31-19, with 6:26 left in the half while he and Courtney Ramey hit 3s on successive UA possessions that put the Wildcats ahead 39-26 with four minutes left in the half.

But Montana State crept back within three points, getting a four-point play from RaeQuan Battle with 2:35 to go and a short jumper from Belo to cut it to 40-37 with just under two minutes before Ballo made two free throws.

Arizona appeared out of sync early, leading the Bobcats just 16-15 with 12:33 left in the first half. UA made just two of its first seven 3-pointers, but Montana State made just 1 of 7 to start the game.

Arizona (10-1) moved to the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Tennessee on Saturday at McKale Center. The Wildcats have one more game before taking a break for Christmas, on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Morgan State at McKale.