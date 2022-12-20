 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kerr Kriisa hits four first-half 3s to help Arizona take 44-37 halftime lead over Montana State

Arizona's Oumar Ballo snatches the ball during the opening minutes of Tuesday night's game against Montana State in McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona may have suffered from a little post-Tennessee hangover on Tuesday, leading Montana State just 44-37 at halftime at McKale Center.

But UA guard Kerr Kriisa, who battled an illness last week and was just 1 of 7 in the Wildcats' 75-70 win over Tennessee, kept them ahead by hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers he shot in the first half to total 12 points. The Wildcats hit 6 of 15 3s and 44.1% from the field overall.

Center Jubrile Belo, last season's Big Sky MVP, had 11 points to lead Montana State. The Bobcats shot 48.4% overall but made just 3 of 14 3-pointers.

Kriisa hit a 3-pointer to give UA its first double-digit lead, 31-19, with 6:26 left in the half while he and Courtney Ramey hit 3s on successive UA possessions that put the Wildcats ahead 39-26 with four minutes left in the half.

But Montana State crept back within three points, getting a four-point play from RaeQuan Battle with 2:35 to go and a short jumper from Belo to cut it to 40-37 with just under two minutes before Ballo made two free throws.

Arizona appeared out of sync early, leading the Bobcats just 16-15 with 12:33 left in the first half. UA made just two of its first seven 3-pointers, but Montana State made just 1 of 7 to start the game.

Arizona (10-1) moved to the No. 5 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Tennessee on Saturday at McKale Center. The Wildcats have one more game before taking a break for Christmas, on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Morgan State at McKale.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

