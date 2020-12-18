Kerri Lopez-Howell is the Executive Director for Sunnyside Foundation, where, in her first year and a half, she increased Sunnyside Foundation's revenue by 700%. In response to COVID-19 she led Sunnyside Foundation in building a grass-roots $6 0,0 0 0 Emergency Relief Fund for SUSD families, raised $215,000 in digital divide support for students, organized food and school supplies drives for 1,800 families and managed $1.25 million in of the Somos Unos: We Are One Immigrant Relief Fund. She is a member of AZ Emerging Leaders, BIPOC in Philanthropy and was a 2019-2020 Public Voices fellow. Her writing has been published nationally in The Washington Posts's The Lilly. She teaches non-profit grant-writing at the University of Arizona and has written grants for YWCA of Southern AZ and Found in Translation Boston. In her free time she serves the board of directors for 3rd Decade; a non-profit that provides financial education and conflict-free advising to Gen Z and Millennials.
