Kevin Ginkel, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Updated

In 20ª innings with the D-backs, former Arizona Wildcat Kevin Ginkel has 23 strikeouts and a 1.74 ERA.

2019 stats

G: 25

W/L record: 3-0

ERA: 1.48

IP: 24.1

K's: 28

