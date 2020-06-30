Kevin Newman, INF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kevin Newman, INF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, right, celebrates after he drove in the winning run against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

2019 stats

Hits: 152

BA: .308

HR: 12

RBI: 64

SLG: .446

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News