Shortstop Kevin Newman was named a first-team All-Pac-12 shortstop in 2015, then was the first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He reached the big leagues last week after playing in 394 minor-league games. To celebrate the occasion, Newman’s wife, Shayne, took a red-eye flight from San Diego to join her husband. Newman’s parents, John and Tammy, and sister, Fallon, also flew to be part of Newman’s big-league debut in Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs. Newman became the 22nd former Andy Lopez player from Arizona to play in the big leagues. That’s remarkable considering Lopez coached the Wildcats from 2002-2015. The list: Scott Kingery, Brandon Dixon, Trevor Crowe, Nick Hundley, Jordan Brown, Steve Selsky, Rob Refsnyder, Joey Rickard, Johnny Field, Preston Guilmet, John Meloan, Daniel Schlereth, Mark Melancon, Jett Bandy, Brian Anderson, Brad Glenn, Jason Donald, Daniel Butler, Alex Mejia, Brad Mills, Ryan Perry and Newman.