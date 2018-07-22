Once ranked the 30th-best running back in the country by Super Prep, Schmidtke was a two-time Arizona Republic state player of the year and a two-time Arizona Daily Star Southern Arizona player of the year in 1992 and 1993. As a senior, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back was the 4A Sonoran division’s leading rusher, racking up 2,515 yards at 9.5 yards per carry, to go along with 37 touchdowns, leading the Mountain Lions to a perfect 14-0 season capped off with a 63-32 win over Sahuaro in the 1993 4A state title game.
In four playoff games that year, Schmidtke carried the ball 98 times for 738 yards and 15 touchdowns, setting state championship game records for most touchdowns (5) and most points (38). As a junior in 1992, Schmidtke combined for 1,775 yards rushing and receiving and led the conference in scoring with 31 touchdowns, 24 of which came on the ground. He finished with 5,155 career yards rushing and held the 4A state record for nearly 10 years. Schmidtke earned a scholarship to the UA where he totaled 774 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 210 carries, to go along with 15 catches for 130 yards in four years with the Wildcats.