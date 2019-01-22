Director, actor, comic book man Kevin Smith made the rounds in Tucson ahead of his appearance at the Rialto Theatre in June of 2017.
Smith popped up live and in-person at points around town over the course of a week, with photos to prove it.
Among the shots that circulated: A selfie with Frank Brinsley, host of "The World Famous Frank Show," on Brinsley's Twitter feed; a forehead shot on Smith's Twitter feed with the Rialto marquee in the background; and a photo of Smith with Ronnie Spece and Kade Mislinski, owners of Batch, at the downtown doughnut and whiskey shop.