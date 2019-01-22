Director Kevin Smith at Batch in downtown Tucson with owners Ronnie Spece, left, and Kade Mislinski. 

Director, actor, comic book man Kevin Smith made the rounds in Tucson ahead of his appearance at the Rialto Theatre in June of 2017. 

Smith popped up live and in-person at points around town over the course of a week, with photos to prove it. 

Among the shots that circulated: A selfie with Frank Brinsley, host of "The World Famous Frank Show," on Brinsley's Twitter feed; a forehead shot on Smith's Twitter feed with the Rialto marquee in the background; and a photo of Smith with Ronnie Spece and Kade Mislinski, owners of Batch, at the downtown doughnut and whiskey shop.  