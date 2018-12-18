For all of Wednesday, several of the top high school and junior college athletes will ink their lives away on a national letter-of-intent for the early signing period on Dec. 19.
Last year, Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin wasn't hired until January and the UA only added one more player to the 2018 class in four-star Washington D.C. quarterback Kevin Doyle during the spring. Now, Sumlin and staff will put together their first official class at Arizona with the 2019 recruits.
Sumlin wanted to accomplish a few tasks for 2019: dive into the state of Texas, add junior college prospects for experience and reopen the Polynesian pipeline. Sumlin can check off all of those boxes with the 17 commits for 2019, 18 if you include three-star wide receiver Jaden Mitchell who was a part of the 2018 class, but tore his ACL and grayshirted. Mitchell is expected to sign his national letter of intent and become an Arizona Wildcat in the fall.
Arizona is also expected to land a few more on National Signing Day, but for now, here's a complete breakdown of the current commits of the UA's 2019 class.