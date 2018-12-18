Several of the top high school and junior college athletes will put their college decisions in ink on a national letter of intent for early signing day on Dec. 19.
The UA didn't hire coach Kevin Sumlin last season until January 2018, and the Wildcats only added one more player during the spring in four-star Washington D.C. quarterback Kevin Doyle. Now, Sumlin and his staff will put together their first official class at Arizona with the 2019 recruits.
Sumlin wanted to accomplish a few tasks for 2019: dive into the state of Texas, add junior college prospects for experience and reopen the Polynesian pipeline. Sumlin can check off each of those boxes with the 18 commits for 2019 — 19 if you include three-star wide receiver Jaden Mitchell, who was part of the 2018 class, but tore his ACL and grayshirted. Mitchell is expected to sign his national letter of intent and become an Arizona Wildcat in the fall.
Arizona is expected to land a few more recruits on early signing day, but for now, here's a complete breakdown of the UA's current commitments.