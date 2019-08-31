When Kevin Sumlin coached at Texas A&M, he thrived in season openers, probably as successful as any coach in college football at Week 1.
His Aggies beat No. 9 South Carolina, No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 UCLA in season openers. He also took care of “Group of 5” nonconference opponents, going 10-0 against those mid-majors in his Texas A&M years.
Yet his Arizona teams are 0-2 in embarrassing, season-opening faceplants against BYU and Hawaii — and 0-3 against “Group of 5”-type opponents.
Can it be explained as easily as saying A&M had superior talent and Sumlin’s Arizona teams are more like .500-type squads? Or is it that Sumlin, his players and staff simply didn’t do the necessary mental and physical preparations leading to those losses against BYU, Hawaii and Houston?
Either way, at a school that has little margin for error in attempting to produce winning seasons, Arizona struggles mightily to get off the blocks. It’s not like Arizona is rebuilding, either; the Wildcats haven’t encountered full-blown reconstruction projects since Mike Stoops’ 2003, 2004 and 2005 seasons.
The only other Pac-12 team to lose back-to-back season openers to mid-majors (or less) in the last 20 years is Washington State. Mike Leach’s Cougars lost the 2016 opener to Eastern Washington and the 2015 opener to Portland State. But Leach rallied from those embarrassing losses to win eight straight games in 2016 and to finish 9-4 a year earlier.
If anything like that happens at Arizona this season, Sumlin would go from coach-on-the-hot-seat to Coach of the Year.