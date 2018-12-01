After an uninspiring coaching debut at Arizona, Kevin Sumlin attended Friday’s Class 4A state championship game between Salpointe Catholic and Scottsdale Saguaro at Arizona Stadium.
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone was also at the game, as was ASU coach Herm Edwards and eight of his Sun Devils assistant coaches.
Now comes the annual hiring/firing season for college football coaches. Sumlin’s moves will be watched closely.
While coaching at Houston and Texas A&M, Sumlin wasn’t shy about shuffling the deck. In nine years, he had six offensive coordinators: Dana Holgorsen, Jason Phillips, Kliff Kingsbury, Clarence McKinney, Jake Spavital and Mazzone.
In the same period, Sumlin had four defensive coordinators: John Skladany, Brian Stewart, Mike Snyder and John Chavis.
Sumlin has not been a stand-pat coach, which creates speculation that Mazzone or defensive coordinator Marcel Yates will be given scrutiny when positions on the 2019 staff are determined.
If nothing else, Arizona is likely to need a new running backs coach. McKinney is reportedly Texas Southern’s choice as head coach.
I’m not sure shuffling assistant coaching assignments will make much of a difference for Arizona’s football program. Better recruiting could fix more of what has gone wrong at the UA.
As for Sumlin, don’t expect him to be leaving anytime soon. Last month, he bought a house near Westin La Paloma Resort for $1,795,000. It is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom compound with 7,855 square feet. It should be big enough to entertain his entire 2019 recruiting class.