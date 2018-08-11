One of Sumlin’s significant upgrades is the makeup of his Arizona coaching staff. It’s a clear improvement on Rich Rodriguez’s staff of cronies and old-school coaches who had difficulty recruiting at the Pac-12 level. Sumlin has five full-time analysts on his staff in addition to 10 full-time position coaches. Two of Sumlin’s analysts are intriguing; defensive analyst Greg Patrick is a former All-Ivy league defensive back at Brown who played in the NFL and in the Canadian league and most recently was defensive coordinator at state powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral. Patrick is also a certified behavioral analyst, a licensed building inspector and co-founder of a business consulting firm in the health care industry. Patrick works with lead defensive analyst Chuck Cecil, Arizona’s College Football Hall of Fame defensive back. As an offensive analyst, Sumlin hired ex-Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Harold Goodwin, who has coached in a Super Bowl, and been a full-time coach for the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Goodwin is a Michigan grad. It’s not a stretch to think Patrick and Goodwin — and Cecil — could coach for any top-25 team in the country. …