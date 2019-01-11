History: Good or excellent ratings until mid-2018. Since then, four out of five inspections had negative results. Most recently, the eatery was placed on probation Dec. 20.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen equipment stored as clean had food and grease residue — evidence of a "pattern of noncompliance" since inspectors noted the same problem twice before; greasy, dirty floors "throughout the facility;" sink leaking water onto floor; cardboard boxes of food stored on floor with pooling water; white residue on soda nozzles.
Follow-up: Failed re-inspection on Jan. 3. Date of next re-inspection was not immediately available.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Two calls were made during business hours, but no one answered the phone and there was no voicemail system.