History: Good and excellent ratings for five years but was placed on probation April 1 and failed two follow-up inspections on April 11 and 26.
What the inspector saw: “Brown, sticky residue” in storage area for fried chicken — the third time inspectors noted a cleanliness problem; paper towels not available at hand-washing sink — the second such violation; food containers worn and cracked; manager not certified in food protection management.
Follow up: The date of next inspection was not immediately available.
Comments: Declined to comment.