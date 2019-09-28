Saturday evening brought disheartening news for Arizona Wildcats fans: Star quarterback Khalil Tate will not play against UCLA, reportedly the result of a hamstring injury suffered two weeks ago against Texas Tech.
The Wildcats will replace Tate with Grant Gunnell, a 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound true freshman who was the prize of Kevin Sumlin's first full recruiting class at Arizona.
Gunnell has played once already this season, completing 9 of 11 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in relief against NAU on Sept. 7. This marks his first collegiate start.
Here are six things to know about the Cats' new starting QB: