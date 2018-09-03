Every time the Arizona offense takes the field against Houston on Saturday, Khalil Tate will stare down another Heisman hopeful in defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Oliver is also projected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. After a 28-23 loss to BYU to start the Kevin Sumlin era, the Wildcats have their work cut out for them.
It's also Sumlin's first return to his old stomping grounds since he left UH for Texas A&M in 2011. Sumlin held his weekly press conference on Monday and reflected on the loss to BYU, Khalil Tate's poise and returning to east Texas this weekend.