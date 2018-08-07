It's one-third of the game that many seem to forget, but is just as essential as offense and defense: special teams.
In 2017, Arizona's offense behind Khalil Tate and the defense that dripped with freshman was a primary reason why the Wildcats were able to exceed their last-in-the-conference expectations and appear in a bowl game.
Special teams on the other hand was one of UA's crutches especially in the punting category. Arizona's punting finished the season ranked No. 126 out of the 130 teams in the FBS. The only schools ranked lower than Arizona were Army, Navy, Air Force and Oklahoma State.
The punting unit will return Jake Glatting, Matt Aragon and graduate transfer from Cal Dylan Klumph. All three will battle for the starting spot before the season opener against BYU.
The kicking competition comes down to Josh Pollack and Lucas Havrisik. Last season Havrisik nailed a 57-yard field goal against Washington State and posted a video on his Twitter page of hitting a 65-yarder. New special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer still hasn't decided who will be Arizona's placekicker, but will have a better idea closer to the BYU game.
Springer and Havrisik spoke the media following Tuesday's practice, here's what they had to say: