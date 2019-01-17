#KicksOfTheNight: Oregon’s Paul White wearing some custom black and yellow KD 11s. pic.twitter.com/vNMIzB0jcL— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 18, 2019
Since Phil Knight, the founder of Nike, is an Oregon alumnus, the school’s gear is usually some of the best in college athletics. The Ducks wore black and yellow uniforms with matching shoes.
Oregon forward Paul White wore custom Nike Kevin Durant 11s with a black and yellow mesh and an Oregon logo on both sides of the sneaker. Of course, Oregon’s trademark wings were on the back of the shoes.
The stock edition can be found on Nike.com for $150.