The Wildcats normally wear sneakers that coordinate with their red and blue uniforms. Most, if not all of Arizona’s custom Nike sneakers have the block “A” on them, but Williams went a different route Thursday. The freshman guard sported black and light red Kobe 10s, the Christmas edition.
Each shoe’s colorway is opposite of the other, which gives it a unique and flashy look. It also has a gold swoosh on the side and five rings on the heel, signifying the number of championships Kobe Bryant won. The shoes can be purchased on FlightClub.com for $570.