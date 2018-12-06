These Arizona Wildcats KDs are 🔥 #KicksOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/Bn4GOvkazN— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 7, 2018
Arizona received a batch of custom-made UA Nike shoes from the Kevin Durant line to start the month.
Arizona director of equipment operations Brian Brigger tweeted a photo on Dec. 1 of the Wildcats receiving an order of KD 11s from Nike.
The kicks have a granite-colored base with a navy blue trim on the toes and heals, and the Block “A” on the outside half of the shoe. Randolph and Ryan Luther were two of several Wildcats that broke out the new kicks.
The stock edition can be found on Nike.com for $150.