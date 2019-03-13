KIDS STUFF
Kids Create — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Workshops, music, activities, and refreshments just for kids up to age 10 and their parents/guardians. Engage with your child through reading, writing, play, and dance. All children must be supervised by a parent, guardian, or accompanying adult at all times. 10 a.m.-noon. March 23. Free. 626-3765.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.