KIDS STUFF
Flashlight Night — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Bring your flashlights, take safari selfies, encounter live reptiles and insects, watch fun movies and make glow in the dark crafts. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9. $10. 629-0100. thewildlifemuseum.org.
Block Party — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Play with Lego and Duplo bricks and build something with a different theme each week. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 594-5420.
Kids Night Out: Lego Movie the Second Part — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Lego movie, the second part, pizza and painting for ages 6 and up. Register in advance. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.