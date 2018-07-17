Students in South Tucson can visit The Arizona Bilingual News 5th Annual Kidz’ Expo & Back to School Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.
Coordinator Alma Gallardo said last year’s event hosted about 3,000 people, and she welcomes donations to make school supplies accessible to more children from low-income families.
“We will have about 1,000 backpacks and school supplies, along with bicycles and raffles and other things. School supplies cost a lot of money and I wish we could have more backpacks. We have lots of different options for donations, so if people want to help in any way, all they need to do is call us,” she said.
Students ages 6-13 can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Festivities also include music, entertainment and a bike raffle. For more information, visit tucne.ws/ycm or call 305-4110.