NIGHTLIFE
Potty Mouth Pottery — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create a one of a kind Valentine's Day gift. BYOB. 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $10. 790-1100.
Deep Peace Concert with Paul Temple's RadianceMatrix — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Musical mix of tuned healing bowls, haunting flutes, Sanskrit mantras, Tibetan throat singing and dream-like songs, dabbed with classical touches of Bach and Debussy. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1. $20 advance; $25 day of. 884-0874.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N Main Ave. Tyrone Williams, Carl Cherry, Gary Love and Connie Brannock. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 628-8533.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British Invasion favorites. 7-11 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 888-1900.
Tourmaline Dreams Dance Party — Galactic Center, 35 E. Toole Ave. DJ's include: E.ALO, VOIAGE, Shelby Athouguia, Hart, DEXX-JEREMY-ZAE and live visuals by Vortex Visuals. Ages 18 and up. 9 p.m. Feb. 2. $10. 884-0874.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 4. Free. 775-2337.
Rhythm Jax — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. R&B and soul with Angel Diamond. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 7. Free. 207-2429.
DJ Brad Moontribe and Griffin Paisley — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. A veteran of the West Coast rave community, Brad Moontribe experiments with a variety of musical genres, often cutting between techno, minimal, tribal, progressive, acid house, and breaks. 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Feb. 8. $15. 884-0874.