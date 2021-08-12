KING HARRY*

Tags
Doug Ducey's office said all options on table on how to deal with noncompliant school districts that require masks on campuses.
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
For Star subscribers: The Kartchner family seeks to bring new life to Mescal, the iconic movie set where films like "Tombstone" were shot.
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
In Pima County, several women have climbed the ranks to leadership roles in public safety despite smaller numbers in the profession. Five women in public safety leadership positions across Tucson, Arizona share why they chose their career and how the job has been affected by the pandemic.
