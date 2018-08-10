10 W. Grant Road
History: Good ratings since 2016 but received a needs improvement rating on July 17 and failed a re-inspection on July 27.
What the inspector saw: Cooked noodles, eggs, brown rice and raw beef, pork and chicken were stored at unsafe temperatures; raw pork was stored above raw vegetables; containers storing cooked noodles were "covered in debris and dried food;" food prep table "dirty and sticky;" pans stored as clean had food debris; kitchen needed a "thorough deep cleaning;" no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: A re-inspection scheduled for Aug. 7 did not take place because the site was shut down for renovations when inspectors arrived. The kitchen will be reinspected once construction is complete, a health department officials said.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. No one answered two calls to the restaurant's phone number and there was no voicemail option.