Kingsbury fired as coach, Keim out as GM of Arizona Cardinals after just four wins

One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team fired its head coach Monday, a move that had been speculated about for months.

In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Monday pledged to "cast the net far and wide" and do things differently than the organization has done in the past in hiring the next head coach and GM. He's set up interviews and spoken with people around the NFL for their input on candidates, and said the Cardinals will look internally and externally to fill those positions.

"The preference is to get a general manager in place first. But if that doesn't happen, we're not going to be afraid to hire the right head coach," Bidwill said.

The team has already interviewed two internal candidates for general manager, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Bidwill said one external candidate has been interviewed, whom he would not name, and said more interviews are scheduled for later this week.

Bidwill began his comments with an acknowledgment of the work Keim and Kingsbury did in their tenures.

"It is the hardest day in the football life, and that's when you've got to part ways with people that you respect and appreciate all their contributions. One has been with us for 25 years, who has let us know that he's leaving the organization and has left the organization and can focus on his health, and I want to thank Steve for his contributions and wish him well," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "And then Kliff Kingsbury. Somebody who I've really grown to like and appreciate. Just a great man. I've been around this organization my entire life, and I don't know any coach that has worked harder than Kliff Kingsbury. He has put in countless hours."

The end of Kingsbury’s four-year run comes less than a year after Bidwill extended his fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 season, meaning Kingsbury can expect to receive a hefty golden parachute if he doesn’t land a job elsewhere.

There was no indication Monday who might be in line to replace Kingsbury as head coach, but the list of potential candidates is long: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints head coach Sean Payton (technically still under contract with New Orleans but has already spoken to the Broncos about their head coaching vacancy), Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Colts head coach Frank Reich (fired earlier this season) and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The Cardinals cannot speak with Payton in person until at least Jan. 17, since he is considered by the NFL to be an employee of the Saints.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who signed a two-year contract extension a year ago, would also seem to be very much in the mix, along with Ken Dorsey, offensive coordinator for the Bills; Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator for the Eagles; Eric Bieniemy, who holds the same position with the Chiefs; and even Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who reportedly has inquired about openings with the Panthers and Broncos.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Murray during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma, might also be a candidate to replace Kingsbury.

Bidwill would not comment on whom the Cardinals have reached out to as far as interviews but did say he thinks the Cardinals will speak with an internal coaching candidate, presumably Joseph.

Arizona finished the season with a 4-13 record following Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the 49ers. The 13 losses are tied for the most in franchise history, joining the 2018 (3-13) and 2000 (3-13) teams. Despite the franchise making improvements each of his first three years, winning five games, then eight and 11, Kingsbury exits with a disappointing 28-37-1 record.

The Cardinals have not won a game since beating the Rams in Week 10, suffering through a streak of seven straight losses as injuries piled up everywhere and at multiple key positions. Despite 19 players on season-ending injured reserve, including star quarterback Kyler Murray with a torn ACL, it wasn’t enough to save the former Texas Tech coach, who was fired from his alma mater after going 35-40 in six seasons there.

"I want to play good football and turn this thing around. That's what I want to do," said running back James Conner, asked if he wanted to see changes Monday morning as players cleared their lockers and got ready to go their separate ways for the offseason. "Just different standard with everything, you know, how we approach work and getting the job done. Winning cures everything so we need to start winning."