The 30th anniversary of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame will be celebrated with one of the strongest classes in Tucson history.
The Class of 2019 includes four-time Olympic distance runner and NCAA All-American Abdi Abdirahman of Pima College and the UA; four-time MLB All-Star second baseman Ian Kinsler of Canyon del Oro High School; two-time All-Pac-10 linebacker and six-year NFL veteran Sean Harris of Tucson High and the UA; and Marcus Titus, a 12-time All-America swimmer from Flowing Wells High School and the UA, a three-year member of the USA national swimming team.
The 13-member class will be inducted at an Oct. 27 banquet at the Doubletree Hotel. They will be joined by two high school teams: the 1962 Tucson High boys basketball team, which went 21-0 to win the state championship under coach Tony Morales, and the 1990 Pueblo High girls softball team, which won the state title with a 25-2 record under coach Lisa Pina.
Hall president Pat Darcy, a former Cincinnati Reds World Series champion and a Rincon High School grad, announced the Class of 2019 on Saturday.
“This class includes Tucson native Arte Moreno, owner of the Los Angeles Angels,” said Darcy. “It touches all aspects of sports – athletes, coaches, administrators and those who work behind the scenes.”
The other Class of 2019 inductees are:
- Rich Griffith, a Catalina High School grad who was Arizona’s starting tight end from 1989-92. Griffith was a fifth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots and played 90 NFL games; he was a finalist for NFL Man of the Year in 1997.
- Bill Bland, who coached the Santa Rita High School boys to the 1979 and 1981 state track and field titles.
- Patsy Lee, former head softball coach at Pima College who worked in TUSD athletics for 40 years. She was the first female to coach a boys (volleyball) high school team in Tucson. She was also the top assistant coach for Palo Verde’s boys basketball team when it reached the 2000 state final.
- Dave Lynch, who coached Santa Rita High’s girls basketball team to a 28-0 state championship season in 1984, and, as a handball player, was ranked as high as No. 8 in the United States.
- Bill Fields, president of Tucson’s Challenger Little League organization from 1990-2018 and an assistant coach for USA Special Olympics teams.
- Herman House, executive director of the TUSD athletic program for 10 years, overseeing nine high schools and 24 middle school athletic programs.
- Emma Darlington Munsch, Tucson’s high school swimmer of the year in 2005, at Salpointe Catholic, a two-time state champion and later a two-time All-American at the UA.
- Barry Roth, former swimming coach at Sabino and Sahuaro high schools, the 1994 AIA coach of the year, who later was ranked No. 1 in the world in masters age-group swimming.