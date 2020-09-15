Kirsten Dill of Sonoran Watercolors

Kirsten Dill’s paintings help her connect not only with her artistic side, but with the community as well.
“I like to make people smile,” she says. “That’s one of the biggest compliments I get from people — they say, ‘I saw this and it makes me smile.’”
Dill creates her artwork in different styles, primarily watercolor and acrylic, under the name Sonoran Watercolors.
Many of her paintings are influenced by the desert, Southern Arizona and Mexico, with images of cows to hummingbirds to cacti.
Dill grew up in Mexico and moved to Tucson after high school. She’s a self-taught artist, though her journey into watercoloring started when she was 14, attending a fine arts institute.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!