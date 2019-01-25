UA coach Sean Miller said his Chase Jeter-less lineup Thursday against USC was the smallest he’s ever started in his 15 years as a head coach, the first five of which were at Xavier.
He started the 5-10 Justin Coleman, 6-2 Brandon Williams, 6-5 Dylan Smith, 6-6 Brandon Randolph and 6-9 Ryan Luther, with the 6-7 Ira Lee coming off the bench.
But his 2011-12 starting lineup was actually only an inch taller collectively, though it had more size with two 6-3 point guards (Josiah Turner and Jordin Mayes).
That season, Miller went with either Mayes or the oft-suspended Turner at the point, 6-2 Nick Johnson and 6-3 Kyle Fogg on the wings, with 6-6 Solomon Hill and 6-7 Jesse Perry inside.
Often that season, which ended in the first round of the NIT, Miller referred to the Wildcats’ shortcomings up front as “death by inches.”