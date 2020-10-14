Know justice, know peace
After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, protesters filled the streets, proclaiming “No justice, no peace!”
Rightfully angry, with the image of his dying embedded in their consciousness, they were issuing a threat: meet our demands or violence will follow.
If we take a step back from this urgent situation, we might consider another way to spell out that chant. “Know Justice, Know Peace” suggests a promise: if we know what justice really is, shalom peace will follow.
So, what is justice? In the bible justice is often linked to righteousness. To be righteous is to be right with God, with neighbor, and with all creation. It’s the opposite of self-righteous — the attitude that nobody knows better than I.
Righteousness is based on the humility of one who listens, listens to God, to others and to creation. The righteous person respects boundaries, defends himself or herself as needed, growing in wisdom and compassion, “…like [a] tree … planted by streams of water…(Ps. 1:3)."
The righteous person recognizes their place in creation – not as creator but as a wonder-filled recipient, companion and caregiver to the Earth in all its magnificence.
From such righteousness flows a longing and a hunger for justice. In the little book of Amos in the bible, the prophet spells out the meaning of justice in graphic form. The community is out of whack; the rich exploit the poor, driving them into slavery while piling on greater wealth and luxuries (2:6-7).
Amos does not mince words: "you cows of Bashan” he calls the women of wealth, as they raise their glass to ask for more wine (4:1). Judges accept bribes and push aside the rightful demands of the poor (5:12-13); religious leaders try to cover over the whole mess with elaborate festivals and shallow piety, which God “hates” (5:21); fathers and sons share the same prostitute (2:7). The spiritual and moral integrity of the nation has vanished and must be restored for justice to prevail (5:14-15).
Whew! Reading the book of Amos takes courage; it is not easy to see a nation crumbling. Justice requires re-building the whole community, ending economic exploitation and caring for the poor. It may not take more money; just more equality.
I recently listened to the podcast “The Hidden Brain” on NPR. Host Shankar Vedantam interviewed a psychologist by the name of Keith Payne who wrote a book called "The Psychology of Inequality."
Payne traces the effect of income inequality and social well-being. Citing studies by other researchers, he made a startling discovery — the best way to predict homicide rates in developed countries is to analyze income equality. Countries where there is a big gap between the rich and the poor, like the United States, have higher homicide rates.
The issue is clearly illustrated in the book of Amos, written some 2,700 years ago. If we want to “know justice,” then we need to make a community to our community on many levels, and maybe even pay higher taxes for the good of our life together.
Jesus of Nazareth told his followers to wake up to “the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy” (Matthew 23:23) and when his followers shared everything in common (Acts 2:44), we caught a glimpse of what the beloved community might look like.
