KNOW YOUR STATE LAWMAKERS

The 55th Arizona Legislature begins its regular session Monday, Jan. 11 at the Capitol in Phoenix. Lawmakers decide everything from how much taxpayer spend on schools and prisons, to water and land use policy, to which special themed license plates are allowed on your vehicles.  Communicate with your legislators, let them know what you think about their priorities and bills — and what is important to you.

District 2

Senator Rosanna Gabaldon (D)

Rosanna Gabaldon, candidate for AZ State Senate LD2.

Committee Assignments: Commerce; Health and Human Services; Transportation and Technology

Phone: 602-926-3424

Email: RGABALDON@azleg.gov

Rep. Andrea Dalessandro (D)

Andrea Dalessandro, candidate for Arizona House of Representatives, District 2.

Committee Assignments: Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Natural Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-5342

Email: ADALESSANDRO@azleg.gov

Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D)

Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D)

Committee Assignments: Education; Military Affairs and Public Safety

Phone: 602-926-4840

Email: DHERNANDEZ@azleg.gov

District 3

Senator Sally Ann Gonzales (D) 

Sally Ann Gonzales

Committee Assignments: Education; Health and Human Services

Phone: 602-926-3278

Email: SGONZALES@azleg.gov

Andres Cano (D)

Andrés Cano

Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy & Water; Ways and Means

Phone: 602-926-3027

Email: ACANO@azleg.gov

Alma Hernandez (D)

Alma Hernandez, candidate for Legislative District 3.

Committee Assignments: Criminal Justice Reform; Health and Human Services

Phone: 602-926-3136

Email: AHERNANDEZ@azleg.gov

District 9

Senator Victoria Steele (D) (Minority Whip)

Victoria Steele State senator

Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy and Water; Transportation and Technology

Phone: 602-926-5683

Email: VSTEELE@azleg.gov

Rep. Randall Friese (D)

Randall Friese

Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Health and Human Services

Phone: 602-926-3138

Email: RFRIESE@azleg.gov

Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley

Pamela Powers Hannley, Arizona House LD 9

Committee Assignments: Commerce; Ways and Means

Phone: 602-926-4848

Email: PPOWERSHANNLEY@azleg.gov

District 10

Senator Kirsten Engel (D)

Kirsten Engel, Arizona Senate LD 10

Committee Assignments: Finance; Judiciary; National Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-5178

Email: KENGEL@azleg.gov

Rep. Domingo DeGrazia (D) (Minority Whip)

Domingo DeGrazia, Arizona House of Representatives, LD 10.

Committee Assignments: Judiciary; Rules

Phone: 602-926-3153

Email: DDEGRAZIA@azleg.gov

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)

Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Candidate for Arizona House, LD 10.

Committee Assignments: Government and Elections; Natural Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-3279

Email: SSTAHLHAMILTON@azleg.gov

District 11

Senator Vince Leach (R) (President Pro Tempore)

SaddleBrooke Republican

Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Finance; Judiciary; Rules

Phone: 602-926-3106

Email: VLEACH@azleg.gov

Rep. Mark Finchem (R)

State Rep. Mark Finchem

Committee Assignments: Judiciary; Military Affairs and Public Safety; Natural Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-3122

Email: MFINCHEM@azleg.gov

Rep. Bret Roberts (R)

Rep. Bret Roberts

Committee Assignments: Criminal Justice Reform; Education; Military Affairs and Public Safety

Phone: 602-926-3158

Email: BROBERTS@azleg.gov

District 14

Senator David Gowan (R)

State Sen. David Gowan R-Sierra Vista

Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Natural Resources, Energy and Water

Phone: 602-926-5154

Email: DGOWAN@azleg.gov

Rep. Gail Griffin (R)

Gail Griffin

Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy and Water; Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Phone: 602-926-5895

Email: GGRIFFIN@azleg.gov

Rep. Becky A. Nutt (R)

Rep. Becky Nutt voted against changes in civil forfeiture laws.

Committee Assignments: Rules; Appropriations; Commerce

Phone: 602-926-4852

Email: BNUTT@azleg.gov

