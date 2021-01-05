KNOW YOUR STATE LAWMAKERS

The 55th Arizona Legislature begins its regular session Monday, Jan. 11 at the Capitol in Phoenix. Lawmakers decide everything from how much taxpayer spend on schools and prisons, to water and land use policy, to which special themed license plates are allowed on your vehicles. Communicate with your legislators, let them know what you think about their priorities and bills — and what is important to you.
District 2
Senator Rosanna Gabaldon (D)
Committee Assignments: Commerce; Health and Human Services; Transportation and Technology
Phone: 602-926-3424
Email: RGABALDON@azleg.gov
Rep. Andrea Dalessandro (D)
Committee Assignments: Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Natural Resources, Energy and Water
Phone: 602-926-5342
Email: ADALESSANDRO@azleg.gov
Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. (D)
Committee Assignments: Education; Military Affairs and Public Safety
Phone: 602-926-4840
Email: DHERNANDEZ@azleg.gov
District 3
Senator Sally Ann Gonzales (D)
Committee Assignments: Education; Health and Human Services
Phone: 602-926-3278
Email: SGONZALES@azleg.gov
Andres Cano (D)
Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy & Water; Ways and Means
Phone: 602-926-3027
Email: ACANO@azleg.gov
Alma Hernandez (D)
Committee Assignments: Criminal Justice Reform; Health and Human Services
Phone: 602-926-3136
Email: AHERNANDEZ@azleg.gov
District 9
Senator Victoria Steele (D) (Minority Whip)
Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy and Water; Transportation and Technology
Phone: 602-926-5683
Email: VSTEELE@azleg.gov
Rep. Randall Friese (D)
Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Health and Human Services
Phone: 602-926-3138
Email: RFRIESE@azleg.gov
Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley
Committee Assignments: Commerce; Ways and Means
Phone: 602-926-4848
Email: PPOWERSHANNLEY@azleg.gov
District 10
Senator Kirsten Engel (D)
Committee Assignments: Finance; Judiciary; National Resources, Energy and Water
Phone: 602-926-5178
Email: KENGEL@azleg.gov
Rep. Domingo DeGrazia (D) (Minority Whip)
Committee Assignments: Judiciary; Rules
Phone: 602-926-3153
Email: DDEGRAZIA@azleg.gov
Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)
Committee Assignments: Government and Elections; Natural Resources, Energy and Water
Phone: 602-926-3279
Email: SSTAHLHAMILTON@azleg.gov
District 11
Senator Vince Leach (R) (President Pro Tempore)
Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Finance; Judiciary; Rules
Phone: 602-926-3106
Email: VLEACH@azleg.gov
Rep. Mark Finchem (R)
Committee Assignments: Judiciary; Military Affairs and Public Safety; Natural Resources, Energy and Water
Phone: 602-926-3122
Email: MFINCHEM@azleg.gov
Rep. Bret Roberts (R)
Committee Assignments: Criminal Justice Reform; Education; Military Affairs and Public Safety
Phone: 602-926-3158
Email: BROBERTS@azleg.gov
District 14
Senator David Gowan (R)
Committee Assignments: Appropriations; Natural Resources, Energy and Water
Phone: 602-926-5154
Email: DGOWAN@azleg.gov
Rep. Gail Griffin (R)
Committee Assignments: Natural Resources, Energy and Water; Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Phone: 602-926-5895
Email: GGRIFFIN@azleg.gov
Rep. Becky A. Nutt (R)
Committee Assignments: Rules; Appropriations; Commerce
Phone: 602-926-4852
Email: BNUTT@azleg.gov