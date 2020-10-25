Knowing the Messiah means the worst things are never the last things

The events and challenges of 2020 have caused many of us to fall into a deep, dark despair. Suicide rates are up. Winston Churchill knew this kind of despair and named it his “Black Dog.” Churchill was so paralyzed by despair that he was minimally functional. These darker periods would last a few months, and then he’d come out of it and be his normal self.
At one point he wrote: I don’t like standing near the edge of a platform when an express train is passing through. I like to stand back and, if possible, get a pillar between me and the train. I don’t like to stand by the side of a ship and look down into the water. A second’s action would end everything. A few drops of desperation.
Whether you call it a dark night of the soul or a black dog, it is living in despair. Walking in darkness. Do you know that kind of despair? Are you walking in the valley of the shadow of death right now?
The coming of Jesus Christ brings us hope in the middle of our despair. Look at Isaiah 9:7: Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore.
The zeal of the Lord of hosts will do this.
His rule brings peace. His rule is one of justice and righteousness.
His rule is eternal. “From this time forth and forever more.” His government will never fail. What does that mean for us today? Can you imagine a kingdom, a government that will last forever? Our political scene changes from day to day, year to year, term to term. If you are a follower of Jesus, you don’t have to imagine this kind of unchanging righteous kingdom in which everything that is done is just. You are part of it! You live in it!
Do not miss the close connection in the first line of verse 7 between the increase of his government and peace. As his government increases, peace increases. If your heart is under the government of the Lord Jesus Christ then your heart is governed in peace. It is a guarantee.
People used to wear T-shirts that said, “Know Jesus, Know Peace. No Jesus, No Peace.” If you are under his rule, governed by him and his spirit, then you have his shalom, his peace. He is in control. He rules and reigns. That will never change. That will never diminish. It cannot even get greater because it is already limitless. At the same time, the connection between the increase of his government and the increase of his peace means that all of your interactions are governed by peace.
But what does Isaiah tell us? His rule is accomplished by the zeal of the Lord of hosts. Listen, the Lord of hosts, the Holy One of Israel, the thrice holy God is:
Jealous for his glory, he is jealous for righteousness, he is jealous for life, he is jealous for justice, he is jealous for your heart, he is jealous for peace to characterize his kingdom, he is jealous for you to rest in him, he is jealous for the elect who have not yet trusted him, he is jealous for the mission of the church to be accomplished despite what man may do, he is jealous for the gospel to penetrate hard hearts, he is jealous for joy to be restored to the brokenhearted, he is jealous for his beauty and goodness to be seen and praised, he is jealous for his church to sing songs of deliverance, he is jealous that we forsake our idols and turn only to him, he is jealous for us to give up our efforts to escape pain and to seek him in the midst of it, he is jealous for us to know him and the one he has sent, he is jealous for us to put off falsehood and to embrace the truth, he is jealous for us to confess our sins and to be forgiven of our sins and cleansed of all unrighteousness.
His zeal will accomplish all this.
Before he died, Winston Churchill had planned his funeral, which took place in St. Paul’s Cathedral. At his direction, a bugler, positioned high in the dome of St. Paul’s, intoned, after the benediction, the sound of taps, the universal signal that says the day is over.
But then came the dramatic turn: as Churchill instructed, after “Taps” was finished, another bugler, placed on the other side of the great dome, played the notes of reveille. “It’s time to get up. It’s time to get up. It’s time to get up in the morning.”
At the end of history, the last note will not be taps; it will be reveille. When you know the Messiah, the worst things are never the last things. Are you walking in despair? Rest in Jesus, trust him, go to him, flee to him. Find hope in him.
