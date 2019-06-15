In her first two seasons at Amphitheater High School, shortstop Kristiana Watson hit an almost unfathomable .736 with 31 home runs and 105 RBIs. Those numbers are unmatched by freshmen/sophomores at the big school level in Tucson history. Or virtually anywhere. Watson did not play high school softball this year, choosing to play volleyball at Amphi and to be part of the ThunderCats travel ball softball organization. Watson was so good that opposing pitchers walked her once every 2.8 plate appearances as a sophomore, 41 times overall. Watson has not announced her college preference, but said it will be a Pac-12 school.