Kristin McGraw, Amphitheater Unified School District

Kristin McGraw is the Executive Director of Student Services for Amphitheater Public Schools. She earned bachelor’s degrees in Elementary and Special Education and master’s degrees in Early Childhood Education and Educational Leadership. She leads specialized teams in 21 schools and programs to support more than 2,400 students in the district. She manages 300 employees who specialize in the fields of special education, school psychology, nursing, speech pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy and social work. Kristin’s dedication, passion and leadership in education continue to have a clear and important impact in the Amphi family and on community as a whole.