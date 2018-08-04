Typical of her work ethic, new UA grad Krystal Quihuis, the Pac-12’s 2015 Freshman of the Year, was practicing at Silverbell Golf Course last week when it was 100 degrees and climbing. Quihuis returns to the LPGA Symetra Tour this week after not participating since mid-June. She has fallen to 65th on the money list but said she plans to rejoin the tour as it moves through Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida to end the season. The 10 leading money winners earn LPGA Tour cards for 2019. Quihuis is a two-time state champion from Salpointe Catholic High School.