Kurt Myers, Pima Community College

As Director of Information Assurance and Records for Pima Community College. Kurt oversees Information Technologies policy development, compliance, retention and risk to ensure that PCC’s services, data, devices and roles align with these core tenants of service delivery.
Kurt has been successful at developing the vision, direction and strategies required to manage regulatory issues, generate effective relationship management initiatives, influence/design internal policy and build a positive institutional reputation. He possesses a strong business and leadership acumen with a clear sense of purpose and urgency when faced with diverse situational challenges.