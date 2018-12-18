Position: Edge rusher
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220 pounds
Hometown (high school): Fresno, California (Edison)
When he committed: June 24
How he fits: The three-star edge rusher picked Arizona over offers from LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC and Nevada. Watson was recruited by Arizona safeties coach John Rushing, who has strong ties to Northern California.
Watson finished his senior season with 52 tackles and led the team with four sacks. He could be one of the recruits that takes the Kevin Sumlin era to new heights. Watson told the Star in October that Arizona plans on using him as a standup defensive end or outside linebacker, similar to Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack or the Denver Broncos’ Vonn Miller.
Two-year UA starter Kylan Wilborn returns for his third season at stud linebacker, but Watson could also play behind Jalen Harris or JB Brown. Harris and Brown were converted from outside linebacker to defensive end at the start of the 2018 season. Expect Watson to follow a similar path when he arrives in Tucson.
He said it: “The main reason why I decided to commit to the University of Arizona was because they have a big medical facility and when I grow up, I wanted to become a surgeon. I want to become a general surgeon. When I was younger, I would always read medical books and watch medical shows. … ‘Untold Stories of the ER,’ ‘Trauma,’ ‘Paramedics,’ ‘Mystery Diagnosis,’ stuff like that.” — Watson