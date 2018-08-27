Day was installed into the starting lineup in Week 1 of his sophomore year. A year later, Day was named All-Southern Arizona honorable mention after throwing for more than 2,000 yards and leading the Mustangs to the semifinals and a 9-4 record. Finishing as Sahuarita's second-leading scorer of all time in 2005, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound do-it-all star was once again tabbed for regional honorable mention. A standout quarterback and a stud defensive back, Day might be best remembered for his field goals. He was twice selected as an All-Conference kicker in 2004 and 2005. Day walked on at the UA as a receiver in 2006. He saw action on special teams in two games in 2007 and then lettered in 2009 after playing in 10 games as part of the kick return team as a redshirt junior.