Position: Punter
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Hometown (high school): Phoenix (Desert Vista)
When he committed: May 21, 2018
How he fits: Ostendorp is one of the top punters in Arizona and finished his 2018 campaign seventh in the state in yards per punt (42.7). As the first to commit to the UA’s 2019 class, the three-star player comes at a perfect time and could start immediately.
The Wildcats will lose 2018 starter Dylan Klumph, a grad transfer from Cal, and Jake Glatting, a senior who started in 2017. That leaves redshirt junior Matt Aragon as the only punter on the roster for 2019. Klumph averaged 42.2 yards per punt last season. Ostendorp’s longest punt as a senior at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix was 62 yards, and he pinned 18 kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
He said it: “Kyle is a very good high school punting prospect that shows potential to be great. A big, tall, strong athlete with an ideal frame for a college punter. He punts for excellent distance. His hang time needs to improve. … The tools are there to do so.” — Chris Sailer, trainer and kicking specialist, in his evaluation of Ostendorp on ChrisSailerKicking.com.