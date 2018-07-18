Name: Kyrsten Sinema
Race: U.S. Senate
Party affiliation: Democrat
Statement:
Every day, Arizonans tell me they are fed up with the chaos and dysfunction of Washington. It’s time for our leaders to stop fighting with each other and start fighting for Arizona. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate.
Our campaign is about Arizonans and standing up for our shared values.
I was born in Tucson and growing up, my family struggled. Through it all, I learned the value of hard work and the importance of helping others. I got my shot at the American Dream, and now it’s my duty to make sure all Arizonans get their shot, too.
That determination to give back led me into public service. In my six years in Congress, we’ve been able to get a lot done.
We passed the largest pay raise for our military in a decade while blocking a pay raise for members of Congress. We defended health care access for Arizonans while protecting Medicare and Social Security. Senator John McCain and I worked together to protect $3.4 billion in school funding for Arizona.
I’m from a military family, so honoring our commitment to veterans is personal for me. I’m proud that we’ve passed five laws supporting our veterans since 2017.
More work remains. My priorities are helping veterans get the benefits they’ve earned, expanding access to quality, affordable health care, creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans, and keeping Americans safe at home and abroad.
I was ranked the third most independent member of Congress, and I’m committed to working across the aisle to get results for Arizona. I’m focused on forming relationships, finding common ground, and just getting stuff done.
Arizona deserves a Senator who will be a voice for every Arizonan. That’s why I’m running for Senate, and I’d be honored to have your vote.