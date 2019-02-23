With his ability to shoot inside and out while drawing fouls, 6-foot-9 Stanford sophomore forward KZ Okpala has quietly raced up the NBA Draft boards to the point where ESPN now says “he figures to generate interest in the lottery.”
The Wildcats have no reason to disagree with that assessment: On Jan. 9, Okpala lit them up with 29 points on 11-for-16 shooting, while collecting six rebounds, dishing four assists and drawing nine fouls that led to 12 appearances on the free-throw line.
But Okpala sat out Wednesday at ASU after suffering what Stanford is calling an upper-body injury in practice beforehand, and a return to full form is not guaranteed for Sunday’s game.
“He’s still going through it day-to-day with the doctors,” Haase said Friday. “But we’re cautiously optimistic at this point.”